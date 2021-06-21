Ind vs NZ, WTC final: Incessant rain washes out first session of Day 4

The lunch break was taken without a ball being bowled on the fourth day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand after incessant rain held up proceedings here on Monday.

New Zealand were 101 for 2 at stumps on day three, which too had a delayed start due to wet outfield and also ended early because of bad light.

Rain had washed out the entire opening day and on day two, 64.4 overs of play were possible with bad light prompting frequent interruptions.

The ICC will have to use the reserve sixth day to make up for the lost time as only 141.1 overs have been possible so far in the match.

The two teams will share the honours if the match ends in a draw or a tie.

