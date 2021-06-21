WTC final: Pleasing to dismiss Kohli early, says NZ pacer Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has said that it was pleasing for him to dismiss India skipper in the first innings of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl.

Devon Conway and Kane Williamson managed to frustrate the Indian bowlers and as a result, New Zealand came out on top on Day Three of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday. At stumps on Day Three, New Zealand's score reads 101/2 with Williamson (12*) and Ross Taylor (0*) unbeaten at the crease. The Kiwis are still trailing India by 116 runs.

"Well, not really. I think he's a world-class batter, and those guys don't tend to have too many chinks in their armour. Certainly pleasing to get him. Like I said before, he's obviously a massive part of their lineup, and to get him early certainly set things up nicely for us. Just was pleasing in terms of for myself being able to try to wobble the ball and try and keep him in check a little bit and to get that wicket was pleasing and just a great start for our game," said Jamieson while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference conducted at the end of the close of play on Day Three.

"We spoke around how we wanted to operate this morning and how important today was going to be in the context of the game, so to start that way was, yeah, obviously pretty pleasing," he added.

In the first innings, India was bundled out for 217 as Kyle Jamieson scalped five wickets. Ajinkya Rahane was the top scorer as he played a knock of 49 runs. Gill managed to score 28 runs in the first innings.

Further talking about Kohli's wicket, Jamieson said: "Oh, I guess, yeah, maybe there's some sort of pattern. I don't necessarily know if we talk about it a huge amount. I think the one that I was able to get with him today certainly seamed back a little bit, and those are pretty hard to control as a bowler and pretty hard to manage as a batter no matter who you are, so I don't think it's necessarily just for him."

"But yeah, obviously he's a massive part of their team and a pretty big wicket to get. To get him pretty early this morning I guess was nice and was pleasing and pretty crucial for how the day unfolded," he added.

Talking about what sort of lead New Zealand will be comfortable with, Jamieson said: "Well, it's probably a little bit early to say what sort of lead. I think you're always hoping for more of a lead or as much of a lead as you can get. I don't think you can really put a number on it. Obviously, we've seen that it's been tough, and we know in England that things, when they happen, can happen quickly. The way we started tonight was obviously pretty good in terms of that front. We didn't -- things didn't happen too quickly and we were able to build a pretty solid foundation."

"I think obviously the key moving forward is to try and build on that, and if we can get ahead, great, if we can get 50, 100, 150, great. I think as a bowling unit we'll take whatever we can get really. Yeah, we've seen that it's not easy. It's not easy batting conditions, and with the class of this Indian bowling lineup, we know that it's going to be tough. We know again, it's just going to be about trying to win the moment and to stay in the moment. If we can do that, whatever lead we can get to, if we get there, and then build on will be great," he added.

Jamieson also said that his side is currently comfortable with their position in the match and he also said that he isn't too fazed with the inclement weather hampering the match.

"Yeah, I haven't seen the forecast a huge amount. Obviously, we've got a little bit of time up our sleeve with that sixth day. Be interesting to see, I guess, how that plays out. I guess where we're sitting now it would be pretty comfortable. I think if you said to us at the start of the game that we can get them for low 200s and then to be 100 for two, we'd be pretty happy. We'll have to see how the gets next day or so pans out, but we're certainly in a position that we'd like to be in terms of moving this game forward," said Jamieson.

