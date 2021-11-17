India keen to avenge T20 World Cup loss to New Zealand in Jaipur

-
The stage is set for the first match of the T20I series between India and New Zealand with no crowd restrictions at the SMS Stadium, and all eyes will be on whether the hosts are able to avenge the loss they suffered at the hands of the Black Caps in a 'Super 12' game of the T20 World Cup in the UAE.
With Rohit Sharma taking over as captain of the T20 side and Rahul Dravid being appointed head coach, the Indian team will be playing its first game under a new leadership group.
The Sawai Mansingh Stadium, with a capacity of 25,000, is hosting an international game after eight years and hence there is a lot of excitement around the match. The game will be played in front of a packed house as the organisers have allowed 100 per cent crowd for the first time in a cricket stadium during the pandemic.
Several players, including pace bowler Avesh Khan and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, can get a chance to play for India for the first time, while local boy Deepak Chahar could get the opportunity to play on his home ground for the first time after being selected in the India squad.
Avesh is a young fast bowler who played for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, while Iyer made his debut in the league this year from KKR. Both have shown exceptional abilities for their respective teams.
The organisers have warned that spectators without masks will not be allowed inside the stadium and RT-PCR test reports and vaccination certificates shall be checked.
The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium has traditionally been batting-friendly, and with the dew factor coming in, pacers will have more responsibility to deliver for their respective teams.
According to experts, if the team batting first puts up a good score on the board, they have a chance of winning. Otherwise, bowling in the second half will be difficult, with the dew factor coming into play.
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are likely to open as both have been doing well for India for a long time.
A total of 47 T20 matches have been played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium during the IPL. The last time Jaipur hosted an international match was against Australia in 2013, where, batting first, Australia had posted a mammoth 359. The Indian team won the ODI, achieving the target in 43.3 overs, defeating the tourists by nine wickets.
