India men and women's cricket teams may travel together to England

In what could possibly be the first instance of its kind, the India men and women's cricket teams are likely to travel together to England on a charter flight on June 2 for their respective series.
The two teams are likely to assemble in Mumbai on May 19 for a two-week quarantine although there were talks and speculation on Monday that cyclone on the west coast may delay their arrival.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had been mulling May 19 and May 24 as dates for assembling cricketers in Mumbai before departure.
While the Indian men's team will play six Test matches -- the World Test Championship final against New Zealand from June 18 and five Tests against England from August 4 --, the women's team will play a one-off Test in mid-June, three ODIs and three T20Is.
According to a report in ESPNCricinfo.com, 'the 20 players in the men's Test squad, excluding those residing in Mumbai, will start their quarantine at the team hotel from Wednesday'.
It added that the 'rest of the squad and members of team management residing in Mumbai, including captain Virat Kohli, his deputy Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and head coach Ravi Shastri, will enter the bio-secure bubble at the Mumbai team hotel from May 24'.
The teams will undergo a 10-day quarantine upon arrival in England.
--IANS
kh/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
