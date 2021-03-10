India vs England 1st T20: Big crowd likely at Motera Stadium on March 12

-
ALSO READ
Chakravarthy fails fitness test, Natarajan at NCA with shoulder niggle
IND vs ENG 1st Test: Don't want to single out only spinners, says Root
1st Test: India may recall improbable 2008 win vs ENG for motivation today
India vs England 1st Test: Visitors will look to attack on the final day
IND vs ENG: Team India just two short of 100 Test wins in 21st century
-
While the newly-built Narendra Modi Stadium saw very sparse crowds for the two Test matches that were held in February-end and early March, the T20 International series between India and England that begins on Friday is likely to see much better crowds with over 40,000 tickets already sold, according to local officials.
The 1,10,000-capacity stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world in terms of capacity.
The recent India-England Test matches were the first international cricket matches to be held after its reconstruction.
"We are expecting a lot more crowd than what we saw in the Test matches. As of now, we have been able to sell over 40,000 tickets. We are expecting that the seats will be filled up for the first T20 International," said a Gujarat Cricket Association official.
The tickets are being sold online as well as offline at the hosting venue in Motera and also the Sardar Patel Stadium, Navrangpura here.
Meanwhile, the Indian team did not practice on Wednesday as it took a day off whereas the England team did a training session.
The first T20 International takes place on March 12 (Friday) while the remaining ones also take place at the same venue on March 14, 16, 18 and 20.
All matches will begin at 7 p.m.
The T20 International series will be followed by the ODI series in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28.
--IANS
kh/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor