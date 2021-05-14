Something the boys have earned: Shastri on India's No.1 Test ranking

-
India head coach Ravi Shastri hailed the team for retaining their position at the top of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test rankings for the fifth consecutive year.
"This team has shown steely resolve & unwavering focus to be crowned No. 1. It is something the boys have earned fair & square. Rules changed midway but #TeamIndia overcame every hurdle along the way. My boys played tough cricket in tough times. Super proud of this bindass bunch," tweeted Shastri. India have been No.1 in the annual Test rankings since 2017. The Virat Kohli-led side are on 121 rating points while second-placed New Zealand are on 120. The two teams face each other in the final of the World Test Championship from June 18 to 22 at the Ageas Bowl.
England overtook Australia to take third place with 109 rating points. Australia currently have 108. The West Indies, who beat Bangladesh 2-0 and drew 0-0 with Sri Lanka in series played this year, have moved from eighth to sixth with 84 points, their best position since 2013.
