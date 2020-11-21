India pacer Mohammed Siraj's father no more, Ganguly offers condolences

-
ALSO READ
BCCI announces MPL Sports as official Kit sponsor for Indian cricket team
IPL 2020: Hamstring is absolutely fine, says Rohit after SRH vs MI game
On this day 24 yrs ago, Ganguly scored century on his Test debut at Lord's
Akhtar praises Ganguly, says he was the bravest batsman I ever bowled to
Covid-19: India vs Australia Test series schedule may change, says CA
-
Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj's father passed away on Friday with the pacer on international duty with the Indian team in Australia.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly offered condolences on Twitter.
"May Mohammed Siraj have a lot of strength to overcome this loss..lots of good wishes for his success in this trip.. tremendous character @bcci," he tweeted on Saturday.
His Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) too offered condolences.
"Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to Mohammed Siraj and his family, on the loss of his father. The entire RCB family is with you during this difficult time. Stay strong, Miyan," tweeted the official handle of RCB.
Siraj is part of India's Test squad and is in the Sydney quarantine hub. He will not be able to return to India for his father's burial due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
Although the 26-year-old has played in ODIs (1) and T20Is (3), this has been his maiden entry into the Test squad.
Siraj had been among the wickets in first-class cricket at home, leading his team Hyderabad's pace attack in Ranji Trophy and also featuring with wickets for India A.
He took an eight-wicket haul against Australia A in Bengaluru in 2018 to come into national contention. The haul, a record for India A, followed a few fifers and four-wicket hauls against South Africa A and West Indies A that year. He also performed against England Lions.
His bowling spell against Kolkata Knight Riders last month, when he bowled two maiden overs, and picked three wickets in the powerplay got him further accolades.
--IANS
kh/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor