India put up spectacular all-round performance in Asia Cup match: PM India

-
ALSO READ
Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: A deep dive into India's dangerous opponents
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Highlights: All-round Pandya wins it for India
Asia Cup 2022: Groups, schedule, venue, team list and full squad
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian cricket team for its win over Pakistan in an Asia Cup game, and said it displayed superb skill and grit.
India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the match in Dubai.
Modi tweeted, "Team India put up a spectacular all-round performance in today's Asia Cup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor