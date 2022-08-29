India put up spectacular all-round performance in Asia Cup match: PM India

Prime Minister on Sunday congratulated Indian cricket team for its win over Pakistan in an game, and said it displayed superb skill and grit.

India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the match in Dubai.

Modi tweeted, "Team India put up a spectacular all-round performance in today's Asia Cup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)