India retain second spot in ICC World Test Championship rankings

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Cricket Australia declares Melbourne as standby for Sydney Test
ICC World Test Championship: India on top, England close in on Australia
Australia fined 40% of match fee, four WTC points for slow over-rate
India vs Australia Sydney Test on track for now, says Cricket Australia
Boxing Day Test India's 100th match against Australia cricket team
-
India kept themselves in contention of competing in the final of the ICC World Test Championship next year after winning the Melbourne Test that helped them retain their second spot in the updated points table, released on Wednesday.
India bagged 30 points for their eight-wicket win. They are placed second with 390 points and a 72.2 percentage of points (PCT).
Australia continues to occupy the top spot despite losing the Boxing Day Test and copping penalty for maintaining a slow over-rate against India. They now have 322 points with a 76.6 PCT.
New Zealand consolidated their third spot with a 101-run win over Pakistan in the first Test on Wednesday. The Black Caps earned 60 points for the win and now have a PCT of 66.7.
"New Zealand keep themselves in contention of making it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship," the International Cricket (ICC) tweeted on Wednesday.
England and Pakistan form the top five of the WTC points table.
The top two sides at the end of the league on percentage points will play the final. Each series of the league is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series, ranging from 60 in two-Test series to 24 for a five-Test series.
Although India leads on the number of points, the ICC last month altered the points system for the WTC owing to the disruption of international cricket due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The factor that determines the final placing is now percentage points.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor