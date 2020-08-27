JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC World Test Championship » News

Pak players congratulating Crawley was Nasser Hussain's moment of series
Business Standard

ICC World Test Championship: India on top, England close in on Australia

Pakistan cricket team is at fifth spot with 166 points, 14 behind New Zealand

Topics
ICC World Test Championship | India cricket team | England cricket team

IANS  |  Southampton 

England cricket team. Photo: @ICC
England cricket team is on 292 points after the 1-0 series win against the Azhar Ali-led side, only four behind second-placed Australia. Photo: @ICC

England was not able to overtake overtake Australia cricket team but has closed the gap with its Ashes rivals in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship points table after the drawn third and final Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.

England cricket team is on 292 points after the 1-0 series win against the Azhar Ali-led side, only four behind second-placed Australia, with whom it drew a five-match Ashes series 2-2 early in the nine-team championship. The Three Lions have completed four series while Australia have played three so far.

Check ICC Test Championship latest news and points table here

England's other championship engagements saw them beat South Africa 3-1 in a four-match series and the West Indies 2-1 in a three-match series at home last month.

Pakistan cricket team is at fifth spot with 166 points, 14 behind New Zealand. Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka cricket team 1-0 in a two-match series and lost both matches of their other completed series against Australia. They won the first match of their two-Test series at home against Bangladesh, with the second match due for a later leg postponed due to Covid-19.

India continue to lead the table with 360 points from four series. India and Australia are next slated to take on each other in the four-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy towards the end of the year.
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 19:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY