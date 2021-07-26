Shooting to Table Tennis: India's Tokyo Olympics 2021 schedule on July 27

-
Indian shooters will be back on action on Day 4 (July 27) of Tokyo Olympics 2021 with mixed team events in 10m Air Pistol and 10m Air Rifle. The pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will participate in 10m Air Pistol mixed team along with Yeshahswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma. While the pair of Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar would try their chances in 10m Air Rifle along with the combination of Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar.
Indian men’s hockey team will be also in action July 27 morning against Spain after a 7-1 drubbing from Australia in their previous match. Indian paddler Sharath Achanta will square off against Table Tennis Legend Ma Long in the third round of men's singles while Chirag and Satwik will face Sean Vendy/Ben Lane of Great Britain in a badminton’s group stage match.
How to watch live telecast of Tokyo Olympics 2021 in India
Sony Sports Network has won the rights for live broadcast of Tokyo Olympics in India. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will live broadcast the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics with English Commentary while Hindi Commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.
Will Doordarshan live telecast Olympic event in India?
Being a sporting event of national importance, Doordarshan will live telecast the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on terrestrial network and Direct-to-Home platform.
Here is India's schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2021 on July 27:
