Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE 10m Air pistol mixed team: Manu, Saurabh in action
Indian men's hockey team will lock horns with Spain at 6:30 am IST. Check India today's Olympics matches, Tokyo 2020 live updates and telecast details in India
Topics
2020 Tokyo olympics | Olympics | Olympic
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Shooting at Olympics 2021. Photo; Twitter
Tokyo 2020 Medal Tally
The 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event will include shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar, Elavenil Valarivan, Deepak Kumar, and Anjum Moudgil. In the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker, and Abhishek Verma will compete against Yashaswini Singh Deswal.
ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics 2021 India contingent: List of Indian athletes, officials
Men’s hockey: India vs Spain
The Indian Men's Hockey team will attempt to bounce back from a 1-7 setback to World No. 1 Australia when they face Spain in their third match of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday morning.
ALSO READ: Olympics 2021: India men's and women's Hockey full schedule, squad, timings
India Badminton match today
On Monday, the men's doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy lost in the Group A Play Stage. The two will return to the pitch in the hopes of turning the tables and improving their game.
ALSO READ: Olympics 2021: Badminton full schedule, match time, live telecast in India
India Table tennis match today
After overcoming Portugal's Tiago Apolonia on Monday, table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal advanced to Round 3 of the men's singles event. On Tuesday, the famous paddler will play his Round 3 encounter.
In the laser race, sailors Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan will compete, while sailors KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar will compete in the 49er event.
India Olympics matches today
|Shooting
|Events
|Indian participants
|Timings
|Results
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification
|Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker
|5:30 AM
|TBD
|Yeshahswini Deswal/Abhishek Verma
|TBD
|10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification
|Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar
|9:45 AM
|TBD
|Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar
|TBD
|Hockey
|Men's Hockey
|India vs Spain
|6:30 AM
|TBD
|Badminton
|Men's Doubles Group A Match
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (Great Britain)
|8:30 AM
|TBD
|Table Tennis
|Men's singles round 3
|Achanta Sharath Kamal
|8:30 AM
|TBD
|Boxing
|Women's 69kg Round of 16 Bout
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz (Germany)
|10:57 AM
|TBD
|Sailing
|Women's Laser Radial Race
|Nethra Kumanan
|9:45 AM
|TBD
|Men's Laser Race
|Vishnu Saravanan
|9:45 AM
|TBD
|Men's Skiff 49er Race
|KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar
|11:20 AM
|TBD
Tokyo Olympics 2020 live telecast India and streaming details
The live broadcast India’s Olympics matches will take place on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2021 with Hindi Commentary. DD Sports will live broadcast India matches on its Direct-to-home DTH service.
The live streaming of Olympics 2021 will be available on Sony LIV APP and Website.
Stay tuned for Olympics 2021 live updates….
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh