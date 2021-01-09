India vs Australia 3rd Test: Gill, Rohit break 11-year old opening jinx

-
ALSO READ
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rohit returns as opener, Saini to make debut at SCG
IND vs AUS 3rd Test preview: Rohit and India ready to change Sydney script
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Players to stay in Melbourne for another week
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Jadeja has improved 'a lot' as a batsman, says Rahane
IND vs AUS: We are always better team when Warner plays, says Paine
-
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill on Thursday became India's first opening pair in 11 years to bat out 20 overs outside Asia. Gill and Rohit added 70 runs in 27 overs on Friday, with the latter getting dismissed on the last ball of the 27th over for a 77-ball 26. Gill went on to score 50 off 101 balls.
CHECK IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE
"I think he (Gill) is technically very sound, has the temperament to play long innings. So I think it is good if he gets a good start. Today we got 70 runs in the opening partnership. I think that is a good sign for us. Hope he comes good in the second innings too," said Ravindra Jadeja after the end of the second day's play.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 highlights
The two ensured that No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara and No. 4 Ajinkya Rahane got an old ball to bat against. Incidentally, India, bothered by the failure of one opener or the other, have used six different pairs to open in the last six Tests against Australia.
Check India-Australia series latest news updates here
In the first Test of the ongoing series at the Adelaide Oval, they fielded Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal while in the second Test, they went in with Gill and Agarwal.
While Shaw was dismissed in the first and the fourth overs of the two innings of the first Test, Agarwal's early dismissals in the second innings (first and fifth overs) didn't let India develop a strong opening partnership.
Check IND vs AUS Tests full schedule match timing and free streaming details
On the last tour of Australia too, the openers struggled to get going as a pair. India tried three opening pairs across four Tests with Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal batting for the maximum number of overs -- 18.5 overs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
India had tried KL Rahul and Murali Vijay in the first two Tests of that 2018-19 series but the farthest they could go was 18.2 overs in the second innings of the Adelaide Test.
Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor