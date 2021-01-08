IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Dad's memory brought tears to my eyes, says Siraj

-
ALSO READ
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rohit returns as opener, Saini to make debut at SCG
There is 'tension' after source-based comments from India camp, says Paine
IND vs AUS: Not at all annoyed by strict quarantine rules, says Rahane
IND vs AUS 3rd Test preview: Rohit and India ready to change Sydney script
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Jadeja has improved 'a lot' as a batsman, says Rahane
-
India pacer Mohammed Siraj has revealed that his late father's memory brought tears to his eyes while the national anthem was being played ahead of the third Test against Australia which began Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Video and images of Siraj fighting back tears went viral on social media before the start of the play.
Siraj had lost his father on November 20, about a week after the Indian team landed in Australia and were in quarantine ahead of the limited-overs series.
The pace bowler, who was part of the squad for the Tests that were to begin only on December 17, was given the option of returning home to attend the burial of his father but decided to stay back as the entire process of going back and returning would have involved quarantine periods.
"During the national anthem, I just remembered my father. That is why I felt a bit emotional. Dad always wanted to see me play Test cricket. If he would have been alive, he would have seen me," said Siraj after the end of the first day's play which saw Australia score 166/2.
Former India batsmen Wasim Jaffer and Mohammad Kaif both appreciated Siraj.
"Even if there's little or no crowd to cheer you on, no better motivation than playing for India. As a legend once said 'You don't play for the crowd, you play for the country'," tweeted Jaffer.
"I just want certain people to remember this picture. He is #SirajMohammed and this is what the national anthem means to him," said Kaif.
The 26-year-old Siraj, who is yet to see his family after his father's death, will return home only after January 19, two months after his father passed away in Hyderabad.
--IANS
kh/aak/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor