India vs Australia Test series: One fan at MCG tests positive for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Will do everything to host Boxing Day Test against India at MCG: Australia
Ind vs Aus: Boxing Day Test crowd capacity increased to 30,000 per day
India vs Australia 2nd Test: Melbourne weather forecast, MCG pitch report
Covid-19: Cricket Australia declares Melbourne as standby for Sydney Test
India vs Australia: Sydney Cricket Ground Trust offers to host two Tests
-
A fan, who attended last month's Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the MCG, has tested positive for COVID-19, and authorities have urged other spectators to get tested and isolate if they sat nearby.
According to a report in 'The Telegraph', the state health authorities said the man in his thirties was not infectious while at the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground on the second day of play "but there is potential he acquired the virus while there" or at a nearby shopping centre
"The MCG is being investigated as a potential source for the infection," Victoria's Department of Health was quoted as saying in the report.
"We're encouraging anyone who was in The Great Southern Stand, zone 5 of the MCG between 12.30pm and 3.30pm on 27 December, to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result."
India won the second Test at the MCG where close to 30,000 people watched the live action.
There was controversy after the game when it was alleged that five Indian players breached the COVID-19 protocols by eating out at an indoor restaurant in Melbourne.
However, the Indian contingent returned negative COVID tests before it flew to Sydney for the third Test, starting Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor