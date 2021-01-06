Australia vs India 3rd Test: Warner to play SCG Test, confirms Paine

-
ALSO READ
Check Australia vs India 3rd Test playing 11 and head to head details here
IND vs AUS: Where will Rohit bat? Who will get the axe, Agarwal or Vihari?
IND vs AUS 3rd test: David Warner brings X-factor to the team, says Lyon
IND vs AUS: Decision on Rohit after he joins team on Dec 30, says Shastri
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Ashwin has a knack of learning new things, says Rahane
-
Australia opener David Warner will play the third Test of the ongoing four-match series against India beginning Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, captain Tim Paine has confirmed.
Warner had missed the first two Tests with a groin injury he picked in the preceding ODI series played in November.
"Obviously with David (Warner) playing and potentially more, there are some conversations that need to be had first. Davey's been awesome, he brings really high intensity and fills guys around him with confidence," Paine told the media on Wednesday morning.
"If he gets in and gets away, he puts the pressure back on the opposition better than most particularly the opening batsmen. Regardless who we are playing against, we are a better team by a margin when David Warner is in it by the runs he scores. He protects our middle-order. We have Marnus (Labuschagne), Steve (Smith) coming in when the bowlers are a bit tired then obviously it is a huge advantage for us. David has got a huge role for us and he has played well throughout career," he added.
The 36-year-old Australia skipper also said that Warner brings a lot of energy and impact to the side and has an impact on the team with it.
"He's a player that you love having on your side. He's always got plenty to say, really energetic, very professional and I've always loved playing," said Paine.
"He's a player in this team guys love to have in the side, so he's made an instant impact with that energy and intensity that he brings," he added.
The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide while India registering a win in the second in Melbourne.
--IANS
kh/aak/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor