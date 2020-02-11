India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live: Pant may return to India playing 11
New Zealand will look to avenge the 5-0 whitewash of T20 Internationals. Also, regular captain Kane Williamson has been declared fit. Check India vs New Zealand live score, toss and match updates here
India's Ravindra Jadeja, center, celebrates with teammates after trapping Tom Latham LBW during 2nd ODI at Eden Park in Auckland. Photo: AP | PTI
India could make a few changes to its playing 11 and give Rishabh Pant, who has been warming the bench so far, another chance. Skipper Virat Kohli could also bring in Manish Pandey, who made the most of the opportunities he got in the T20 Internationals. Pandey hasn't been given a chance in the 50-over cricket yet.
On the other hand, the New Zealand cricket team will look to avenge its 5-0 whitewash of T20 Internationals. On the eve of the match, regular captain Kane Williamson has also been declared fit. He might replace Tom Blundell in the New Zealand playing 11.
The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You could also watch live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app. The live telecast will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla on the respective regional-language channels of Star Sports 1 from 7:30 am (IST). The toss will take place at 7:00 am
