India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: How social media reacted to the match

India's win against Pakistan flooded social media with memes and different reactions. While some netizens shared offensive and below-the-belt memes, many people appreciated the sportsmanship of the cricketers of both teams.
With this win, India is at the top of the table and will be looking to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament. However, Pakistan will have to win one match with a good margin for ensuring a place in the knockout phase.
Hardik Pandya was India's hero of the match with bat and bowl. While Pakistan's youngster Naseem Shah's efforts were also appreciated for exceptional bowling that did challenge the Indian Cricket Team.
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Social Memes
As Hardik Pandya was awarded player of the match for his all-rounding capabilities and performance. People celebrated his contribution by sharing memes. Here are some of the memes.
Hardik Pandya with bat and ball today…#INDvsPAK #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/cFyMZQi9Ls— सख्याहरी (@sakhyahari) August 28, 2022
Hardik Pandya at every difficult situation #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/hIsUq8M0nl— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 28, 2022
#INDvPAK— Dr Gill (@ikpsgill1) August 26, 2022
Rishta vahi, soch nayi pic.twitter.com/BnkmKiKP3u
#INDvPAK #CricketTwitter #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/hdvrSpwEVg— Punjab Puls (@moge_oye) August 26, 2022
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Twitter reactions
While there can be a lot of nuance on social media, people love cricket more than their social affiliations. It was Rohit Sharma's first match against Pakistan as a full-time captain in T20 Internationals, and he has proved his mettle with good leadership abilities.
"The glory and legacy of India lost in the last encounter vs Pakistan has been redeemed under the Captaincy of Rohit Gurunath Sharma," tweeted a netizen.
"Sunday it is, millions of people will watch India vs Pakistan and will believe in one man who will deliver for sure. It's not India vs Pakistan, it's Virat Kohli vs Pakistan again," tweeted another netizen on Virat Kohli's impact in India vs Pakistan.
A netizen shared a video with the caption "Cricket is just a game guys. Be positive Love from Pakistan"
