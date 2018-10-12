India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE: WI 86/3 at lunch, India get key wickets

-
Over 32: Umesh Yadav comes to attack, Hope plays a classic shot on the second ball and the ball races for four, and te next ball hits Hope's pads, Yadav appeals and umppire raises the finger, West Indies goes for a review and it's out. AND IT'S LUNCH. Over 31: Jadeja with the ball now, two runs come off the over. Over 30: Umesh Yadav with the ball now, Hope gets a shorter but plays it really well, picks it on the right time and gets a four towards cover, confusion for a single on the fifth ball but both batsmen safe, and ball hits Hope's pads, appeal on the last ball, umpirre turns down, India goes for a review and on-field call stays, India retains the review, Four runs off the over. Over 29: Jadeja onn the attack now, Hope tries for a single off the third ball, Ashwin misses the stumps on the throw and the ball goes for a four, Hetmyer gets a four on the next ball, 8 runs off the over. Over 28: Shai Hope on the strike, Umesh Yadav with the ball now, hits the ball for a four towards backward square and gets a single on the next ball, 5 runs off the over. Over 27: Kuldeep Yadav continues bowling, Hope gets the only single of the over.