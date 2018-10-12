India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE: WI 86/3 at lunch, India get key wickets

Over 32: Umesh Yadav comes to attack, Hope plays a classic shot on the second ball and the ball races for four, and te next ball hits Hope's pads, Yadav appeals and umppire raises the finger, West Indies goes for a review and it's out. AND IT'S LUNCH. Over 31: Jadeja with the ball now, two runs come off the over. Over 30: Umesh Yadav with the ball now, Hope gets a shorter but plays it really well, picks it on the right time and gets a four towards cover, confusion for a single on the fifth ball but both batsmen safe, and ball hits Hope's pads, appeal on the last ball, umpirre turns down, India goes for a review and on-field call stays, India retains the review, Four runs off the over. Over 29: Jadeja onn the attack now, Hope tries for a single off the third ball, Ashwin misses the stumps on the throw and the ball goes for a four, Hetmyer gets a four on the next ball, 8 runs off the over. Over 28: Shai Hope on the strike, Umesh Yadav with the ball now, hits the ball for a four towards backward square and gets a single on the next ball, 5 runs off the over. Over 27: Kuldeep Yadav continues bowling, Hope gets the only single of the over.

West Indies won the toss and decided to bat against India in the second Test in Hyderabad on Friday.

To West Indies' relief, Jason Holder has returned to the side. Paceman Kemar Roach will be missing the second Test match also.





Thakur received his Test cap from India team head coach Ravi Shastri, he became the 294th player to represent India in Tests. For India, Thakur will join playing eleven as Mohammad Shami has been rested.

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Thakur

Schedule:

Second test: fixture takes place between 12 to 16 October, 2018, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The day's play will begin at 9.30 am IST. Toss to take place at 9 am. The match will be telecast on Star Sports network and can be live streamed also on hotstar.com.