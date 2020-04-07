India won Test series in Australia due to absence of Warner, Smith: Waqar

Former Pakistan skipper feels India's Test series win in Australia in 2018 was argely due to the absence of and

"I am not trying to take away any credit from India, they played well and they are a very good side. But yes at same time when they won in Australia, there is no doubt that Australian cricket was going through a turmoil and there were problems in their dressing room. And they were without and David Warner," Waqar said during a video conference with local journalists.

Warner and Smith were serving their one year bans after the ball-tampering controversy.



Waqar himself is not sure as to what has been the reason behind Pakistan's failure Down Under.

"I really don't know why we have not won Tests their all these years. At times, we went there with top bowling attacks yet lost. To me it was a case of when the bowling worked the batting didn't put up enough runs or when the batters put up enough runs the bowlers didn't come through," Waqar said.

"You have to keep in mind that Australia is never an easy place to tour for any side. Look at the recent tour by New Zealand they are a top side and they lost badly. England have lost Ashes in Australia in a one-sided series," he added.