Indian boxer NT Lalbiakkima loses WBC Asian light flyweight title fight

Indian boxer NT Lalbiakkima lost to Filipino Jayson Vayson in a 10-round WBC Asian Council's continental light flyweight title fight here.

Vayson, who is ranked 47th in the world, handed Lalbiakkima his first loss in his 5-fight Pro career at the Dubai World Trade centre in a 10-round blockbuster on Saturday night.

All the three judges awarded the fight unanimously to Jayson. The judges gave 9794, 9793 and 96-94 decisions.

The two boxers were out to get each other from the first bell and did not let up on the high-octane action throughout the 10 rounds.

The Mizo boxer had a distinct height disadvantage and he tried to cover up for it with leaping jabs followed by right hooks. Jayson used his superior height and reach to keep Lalbiakkima at an arm's length throughout the fight.

Lalbiakkima tried to slow things down in the fifth round, but Jayson was far too technically accomplished and he suddenly took the attack back to the Indian with aggressive right hooks and body blows that all landed where intended.

While Lalbiakkima landed the heavier blows in the early rounds, Jayson peppered the Indian boxer with left jabs and clean combinations to win over the judges over the entirety of the 10-round contest.

Saturday's defeat came as a blow to the Indian boxer who had looked to use this fight as a platform to get more fights at the global stage.

Jayson extended his undefeated record to 10 wins with a display of good counter attacking throughout the 10 rounds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)