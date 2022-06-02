Indian men and women's hockey teams leave for FIH Hockey5s Lausanne

-
ALSO READ
Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
CWC 2022 IND vs AUS Preview: Women in blue up against unbeaten Aussies
India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: A deep dive into India's dangerous opponents
-
The Indian men and women's teams left for Lausanne, Switzerland in the early hours on Wednesday to participate in the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022, scheduled to be held from June 4 to 5.
While the men's team is set to play against Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland and Switzerland, the women's side will face South Africa, Uruguay, Poland and Switzerland in the round-robin stage.
The top two teams will square off in the final on June 5.
The Rajani Etimarpu-led Indian women's team will take on Uruguay in the opening match on June 4, followed by a match against Poland on the same day. They will then square off against hosts Switzerland and South Africa, respectively on June 5.
"Hockey5s will be a different ball game altogether. Our skills, speed and everything will be tested. It will be challenging for sure, but I think it will really exciting format to play," Rajani said in a Hockey India (HI) release.
"We've got a couple of players in the team who are acquainted with this format, and we've had good preparations at the camp. We are looking forward to representing our country in the inaugural edition of the Hockey5s."
Meanwhile, the Indian men's team led by Gurinder Singh, will play their opening match against hosts Switzerland, followed by a game against Pakistan on the opening day. They will then face Malaysia and Poland respectively on June 5.
"It's a fast-paced and challenging format. Many of our players have played this format before at the Youth Olympics, so we are confident of doing well," Gurinder said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor