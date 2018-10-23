ISL 2018-19 Delhi Dynamos FC vs Chennaiyin FC live: Lineups out

Reigning champions Chennaiyin FC travel to the national capital in search of their first win of the season. Their hosts, Dynamos FC are also yet to break their duck in the win column and this prospect would make for a tasty contest at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in on Tuesday.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a gritty and a hard-fought 1-1 draw against the in-form Kerala Blasters in Kochi. Striker Andrija Kaluderovic was on target for the first time this season as Dynamos came from a goal down to find the equaliser in the dying moments of the game.

Even in the opening game against FC Pune City, Dynamos dropped points at the fag end and coach Josep Gombau will feel they needed much more than two points from their three games.

Chennaiyin FC look a shadow of the side which won the title in March this year.

While Lallianzuala Chhangte and Romeo Fernandes have shown glimpses of their quality, lack of composure in front of goal is telling.

will miss the services of influential midfielder Marcos Tebar, who is nursing a hamstring injury.

Chennaiyin FC is the only team to have lost all their three matches and coach Gregory will need to inspire his side to make a mark soon or risk being left out of the race early in the competition.

Just like the first three matches, it wouldn't be any easy against Delhi Dynamos.

Delhi and have faced each other eight times with Dynamos coming on top four time while Chennaiyin have won just once and the rest three matches ending in draws.