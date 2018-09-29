ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC meet in 2017 final's repeat

FC begin their Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 campaign against in a repeat of the final of season 4, at the in Bengaluru on Sunday evening.

Revenge will be on the minds of as had clinched the ISL title last year in style after defeating BFC 3-2 in the final and they would look to settle the scores.

BFC had scripted a fairytale narrative, winning 13 of their 18 matches to qualify for the playoffs with four games to spare. But they faltered in the final.

Miku and skipper had done bulk of the goal scoring for BFC, hitting the net on 26 occasions.

This year, laid claim to the inaugural Super Cup after drubbing Kingfisher East Bengal in the final. Thereafter, they travelled to Spain for pre-season training and played against Barcelona B and Villarreal B.

After returning, BFC played a couple of friendlies with I-League clubs Chennai City and Gokulam Keral.

Chennai, on the other hand, survived some anxious moments in the last season to qualify for the semifinal slot. They ploughed their way back under the guidance of English coach John Gregory who had instilled a sense of belief into the squad.

Chennaiyin's pre-season has not gone their way as they lost all their four games in Malaysia against Felda United, Malaysia U-19s, Terengganu FC and Malaysian Indian Football Association.

Last week, they drew 0-0 against I-League club Indian Arrows.

SQUAD:

BENGALURU FC: BFC head coach Carles Cuadrat, who took charge of the side in the AFC Cup Inter-Zone semifinal last month, has been working hard with the boys.

The 49-year-old from Span will be working with 12 retained players and five youngsters, who graduated from Bengaluru FC B and said he expects a tough season ahead.

Among the retained Indian players are goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, defenders Rahul Bheke and Harmanjot Khabra along with attackers Boithang Haokip, Thongkhosiem Haokip and Udanta Singh.

Midfielder Kean Lewis and defender Sairuat Kima are the new draftees who were signed earlier this season.

Defenders Rino Anto and Gursimrat Singh Gill and goalkeeper Soram Poirei also returned to BFC.

Among foreign players, Miku will lead the forward line alongside Chhetri and joining him will be Dimas Delgado, Juanan Gonzalez and Erik Paartalu.

The Blues also drafted in Xisco Hernandez and striker Chencho Gyeltshen, besides new signee Albert Serran.

Chennaiyin also lost centre-back Henrique Sereno while midfielder Rene Mihelic and forward Bikramjit Singh also left the club.

However, the team have brought in Eli Sabia in place of Sereno, and also drafted in Spanish midfielder Andre Orlandi and Palestinian forward Carlos Salom, who would lend support to Indian striker Jeje Lalpekhua.

MANAGERS SPEAK:

Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat Saturday said his team is focussed on securing three points in the Indian Super League opener against holders here.

"Tomorrow is our first match of Indian Super League season. We are keen and ready to face the challenge. Our aim will be to garner three points by beating defending champions Chennaiyin FC," he told reporters on the eve of the second match of the season.

"We do not want to treat the clash as a revenge match as we do not want to be emotional about the final which lost against Chennaiyin last year. To be emotional is not good for the team, instead focus is what is needed," he added.

Cuadrat said his team would like to change history by defeating Chennaiyin at home.

"We know that we have never beaten at home, but every game has its own history and tomorrow we'll be trying to change that," he said.

Chennaiyin FC's head coach John GregoryMarina Machans said he respects Bengaluru FC and their achievements, but weren't afraid of them.

"We've had the ability to come here and win on the two occasions we played here. So it evokes good memories for us. In that respect it's been a lucky ground for us, although it's only two matches," Gregory said.

"A lot of respect for BFC for what they have achieved in the first year. It was outstanding. At the same time, we are not afraid of coming here. It throws up a fantastic opening game for both teams," he said.



HEAD-TO-HEAD: Matches: 3; Bengaluru won: 1; Chennaiyin won: 2

HERE'S BENGALURU FC'S 25-MAN SQUAD: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Soram Poirei Anganba, Aditya Patra, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Sairuat Kima, Juanan Gonzalez, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Asheer Akhtar, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Erik Paartalu, Kean Francis Lewis, Dimas Delgado, Bidyananda Singh, Boithang Haokip, Francisco Xisco' Hernandez, Ajay Chhetri, Altamash Sayed, Miku, Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Udanta Singh, Chencho Gyeltshen.

HERE'S CHENNAIYIN FC'S 25-MAN SQUAD: Karanjit Singh, Sanjiban Ghosh, Nikhil Bernard, Mailson Alves, Eli Sabia, Inigo Calderon, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Tondonba Singh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Zohmingliana Ralte, Hendry Antonay, Raphael Augusto, Gregory Nelson, Andrea Orlandi, Francisco Fernandes, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Bedashwor Singh, Zonunmawia, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Mohammed Rafi, Carlos Antonio Salom.