Indian Super League: Chennaiyin FC sign winger Romario Jesuraj

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC on Thursday announced the signing of winger Alexander Romario Jesuraj on a multi-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

Named after Brazilian World Cup-winning legend Romario, the 25-year-old from Dindigul district has two I-League titles under his belt.

Jesuraj is an exciting Indian talent and was part of the India U-13 camp. He started his senior career with Arrows FC in the Chennai Premier Division at 17.

He made rapid strides and moved to Chennai City FC in 2017 with whom he made his I-League debut and was a vital cog in the team's title-winning campaign in 2019, netting twice and providing as many assists in 19 matches.

"I feel very happy and delighted to sign for Chennaiyin FC. It is very special for me as this is my home team. It will also be special for me to play in front of Tamil Nadu fans. I will do everything I can on the pitch to support the team," Jesuraj said.

Jesuraj, who has played 89 matches in his six years of professional career, spent two years with The Lions before being handed an ISL contract by FC Goa but was sent on loan to Mohun Bagan, where he lifted his second I-League title in 2020.

On his return to the Goan club from loan, he made his ISL debut.

Scoring a maiden ISL goal against NorthEast United and also assisting on four occasions, Jesuraj made 21 appearances for the Gaurs in that season.

He won the 2021 Durand Cup with them, scoring one goal from five games and also appeared in five AFC Champions League matches for the club.

In the last ISL season, Jesuraj played nine matches and scored twice for FC Goa.

