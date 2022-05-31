Real Madrid's Karim Benzema named UEFA Champions League Player of Season

-
ALSO READ
Karim Benzema brace as Madrid beats Bilbao 2-1 in virus-hit game
UCL: Strength of fans drove us on, says Benzema after Madrid stun PSG
Real Madrid shreds Atletico's title defense with 2-0 derby win
La Liga: Benzema stays hot as Madrid keeps momentum after PSG win
Liverpool, Real Madrid face other in Champions League final in Paris
-
Real Madrid star forward Karim Benzema has been named as the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season.
The Real Madrid striker took the award after topping the scoring charts with 15 goals and driving his team to glory during their run of breath-taking comebacks.
The French striker was a talismanic figure for Madrid as he drove them on to a record 14th European title, and his fifth since he joined from Lyon in 2009.
Not only did Benzema hit double figures for Champions League goals in a single season for the first time in his career, but his final tally of 15 also earned him the top spot in the competition scoring charts.
Remarkably, a joint-record ten of those goals came in the knockout stage, beginning with a decisive late hat-trick against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.
He followed up with another treble away to Chelsea and then buried the extra-time winner to oust the holders in Spain, before a trio of goals against Manchester City in the semi-finals - including the extra-time penalty that capped a jaw-dropping comeback.
Although Benzema did not add to his haul in the final, he now stands joint third with Robert Lewandowski in the all-time European Cup goals table.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor