Real Madrid's Karim Benzema named UEFA Champions League Player of Season

Real Madrid star forward Karim Benzema has been named as the 2021/22 Player of the Season.

The Real Madrid striker took the award after topping the scoring charts with 15 goals and driving his team to glory during their run of breath-taking comebacks.

The French striker was a talismanic figure for Madrid as he drove them on to a record 14th European title, and his fifth since he joined from Lyon in 2009.

Not only did Benzema hit double figures for Champions League goals in a single season for the first time in his career, but his final tally of 15 also earned him the top spot in the competition scoring charts.

Remarkably, a joint-record ten of those goals came in the knockout stage, beginning with a decisive late hat-trick against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

He followed up with another treble away to Chelsea and then buried the extra-time winner to oust the holders in Spain, before a trio of goals against Manchester City in the semi-finals - including the extra-time penalty that capped a jaw-dropping comeback.

Although Benzema did not add to his haul in the final, he now stands joint third with Robert Lewandowski in the all-time European Cup goals table.

