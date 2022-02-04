Indian women's ODI series against New Zealand to begin on February 12

-
The Indian women's cricket team's ODI series against New Zealand will now begin on February 12, a day later than originally scheduled, as the host board announced revised fixtures on Friday to give the two sides more time between games.
The Indian team was scheduled to play five ODIs and a T20I, starting February 9 across three venues but New Zealand Cricket (NZC) moved all matches to John Davies Oval in Queenstown last month in order to limit travelling and reduce the chances of a COVID-19 outbreak.
With the teams not having to travel, the NZC has rescheduled fixtures to give the two sides more time between each match.
"NZC has made changes to the dates of the KFC India Tour of NZ between the WHITE FERNS and India Women, to be played exclusively at John Davies Oval in Queenstown.
"The date of the first KFC T20I remains the same but there has been some adjustments made to the subsequent five match KFC ODI series," a statement from NZC read.
The bilateral series, which is crucial for India ahead of the World Cup in March-April, will begin with the one-off T20I which is still slated to be played on February 9.
However, the first three ODIs have been pushed back from their original dates.
The ODI series-opener will now be played on February 12 rather than February 11.
The second ODI, which was slated to be played on February 14, has also been pushed a day back and is now scheduled for February 15, while the third ODI is now slated for February 18, rather than February 16.
There is no change in the dates of final two matches which will be played on February 22 and 24.
The Indian team is currently undergoing the mandatory Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) in Christchurch.
