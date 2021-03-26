Injured England captain Morgan ruled out of final two ODIs against India

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG: Eoin Morgan first player from England to play 100 T20Is
India vs England 1st ODI: Nothing wrong with our methods, says Morgan
Playing 100 T20Is is a proud moment for me, says skipper Eoin Morgan
Morgan has given an identity to England in white-ball cricket: Flintoff
IND vs ENG: Vaughan unhappy with England's team selection for Chennai Test
-
England captain Eoin Morgan was on Thursday ruled out of the final two One-Day Internationals of the ongoing series against India here because of an injury.
CHECK IND vs ENG 2nd ODI live score and match updates here
Sam Billings, too, will be unavailable for the second game of the series on Friday, with a decision on his availability for Sunday's final match to be taken in due course.
Jos Buttler will captain England in Morgan's absence and Liam Livingstone will make his ODI debut.
Morgan will miss out after sustaining a split webbing between his thumb and index finger in Tuesday's series opener, an injury that required four stitches.
The captain went through a fielding drill during training at the MCA Stadium on Thursday and afterwards declared himself unfit.
"I had the hand re-dressed before the start of training today but it quickly became apparent that I found myself protecting the injury and getting into the wrong positions to catch the ball," Morgan said.
"There's nowhere to hide on the field in international cricket these days, especially in limited-over formats so it didn't require any great thought to make myself unavailable.
"It was a freak injury and it's extremely frustrating but there's nothing I can do about it. It's now just a case of letting the cut heal. I have every confidence in Jos and the rest of the squad coping without me."
Billings did not train on Thursday after he suffered a bruised left collar bone while fielding in the opening match, and the injury remained sore.
Dawid Malan, with the tour party as cover, has been drafted into the squad and is available for selection.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor