IND vs ENG: Eoin Morgan first from England to play 100 T20Is

England captain Eoin Morgan on Tuesday became the first male player from his country to play 100 T20 international matches. Morgan walked out for his 100th T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Tuesday as England play India in the third T20I.
Morgan, 34, is the fourth player overall to reach 100 appearances in T20 internationals. Pakistan's Shoaib Malik holds the record for most appearances in T20Is with 116 after whom comes India's Rohit Sharma, who plays his 109th match on Tuesday. New Zealand's Ross Taylor is above Morgan with 102 appearances.
Morgan has scored 2,306 T20I runs at an average of 30.34 with 14 half-centuries. He could add to his career tally in the third T20I, in which England are looking to take a 2-1 lead after losing the second match by seven wickets on Sunday. England had earlier won the first match by eight wickets.
--IANS
rkm/kr
