Injured Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open, puts retirement plans on hold

-
ALSO READ
On Sania Mirza's retirement announcement, Wimbledon says, 'will miss you'
Sania bids adieu to Wimbledon with semifinal loss in mixed doubles
Wimbledon 2022: Sania Mirza moves into second round of mixed doubles
Heartbreak for Mirza-Pavic pair as duo lose Wimbledon mixed doubles semis
Mirza International hits record high; stock zooms 51% in four weeks
-
The Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Tuesday pulled out of the US Open 2022 due to a tendon injury in her forearm and hinted about some change in her retirement plans.
The 35-year-old picked up the injury while competing at the Canadian Open earlier this month. She played at last week's Cincinnati Open before reaching the semifinals of the women's doubles in Toronto with partner Madison Keys.
Earlier this year, Sania had declared that 2022 would be her last season in professional tennis but the six-time Grand Slam champion hinted that the latest developments may change her plans to retire.
"I have some not-so-great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada two weeks ago and obviously didn't realise how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday. I have torn a little bit of my tendon," Sania Mirza said in a statement on Instagram.
"I will be out for a (few) weeks and have pulled out of the US Open. This isn't ideal, and it's terrible timing. It will change some of my retirement plans, but I will keep you all posted," she added.
The former doubles World No 1 was on a maternity break from 2018 till her return to the court in January 2020 in Hobart. Sania partnered with Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine to clinch the title. At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the newly-formed pair of Sania and Ankita Raina could not shine and suffered a first-round exit. The Ukrainian pair of Nadiia and Lyudmyla beat them convincingly.
Earlier this year, Sania and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka were knocked out in the third round of the women's doubles at the French Open. The Indian star also bid adieu to Wimbledon after she and her partner Mate Pavic from Croatia lost the mixed doubles semi-final against Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk.
--IANS
avn/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor