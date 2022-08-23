Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt files for trademarks to protect victory pose

-
Track icon Usain Bolt is looking to sell clothing and fashion accessories under a logo that looks like the victory pose he made famous.
Bolt filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office on Aug. 17 for the logo in connection with products including jewelry, purses, sunglasses, shoes and sporting goods. It also includes restaurants and sports bars with services like VIP areas, catering and loyalty programs.
“The list is relatively extensive,” said Josh Gerben, a Washington-based trademark lawyer who tracks filings by athletes. “The logo could be licensed or he could make those products himself.”
Bolt previously applied for trademarks involving a similar logo 12 years ago, but those were abandoned after going unused early in his career.
A prolific endorsement figure throughout his career, Bolt has worked with brands ranging from Puma SE sportswear to Hublot SA watches to PepsiCo Inc.’s Gatorade drinks. He also has ownership stakes in businesses such as Champion Shave razors, Enertor insoles and esports organization Wylde.
Bolt’s signature pose became internationally known in 2008 as the world’s fastest man dominated at the Olympics in Beijing. Over the years, the sprinter would strike it after setting world records and winning numerous gold medals, leaning back and gesturing to the sky.
Or, as the filing puts it: “The silhouette of a man in a distinctive pose, with one arm bent and pointing to the head, and the other arm raised and pointing upward.”
