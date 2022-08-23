India beat South Korea to win bronze in Asian U18 volleyball championships

-
ALSO READ
South Korea's next leader Yeol faces escalating North's nuclear threat
North Korea fires artillery into sea days after missile launch
N Korea ready to conduct nuclear test 'at any time': S Korean Prez
China, Russia cool to US aim for more N Korea sanctions after missile test
N Korea's missile exploded in air in failed launch: S Korean military
-
India defeated South Korea 3-2 to finish third and claim the bronze medal in the 2022 Asian Boys' U18 Volleyball Championship here on Monday.
India, who had lost 0-3 to hosts Iran in the semifinals, overcame South Korea in the hard-fought encounter, winning 25-20, 25-21, 26-28, 19-25, 15-12.
The 2007 runners-up India, who finished second behind Japan in Pool B, defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the eight-team competition.
This was the title bronze medal in this competition for India won their lone title in 2003 when they hosted the event in Visakhapatnam.
Later, in the final, defending champions Japan outplayed hosts Iran 3-0, winning 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 to claim the gold medal. Iran are the most successful team in this competition, having won the title seven times.
Japan, Iran, India and South Korea, who finished in the top four in this order, also qualified for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship as the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) representatives.
--IANS
bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor