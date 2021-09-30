IOC announce Winter Olympics in Beijing will not allow foreign spectators

-
ALSO READ
Global Leaders push for 'diplomatic boycott' of Beijing Winter Olympics
China slams Winter Olympics boycott call, 'politicization of sports'
Why are Olympics going on in Japan despite public, medical warnings?
IOC's Thomas Bach defended over return to Tokyo for Paralympics
Covid scare at Olympics 2021: Two athletes tests positive at Games village
-
A 21-day quarantine for non-fully vaccinated athletes, officials and workers will be in force at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the IOC said.
Daily testing for vaccinated people and no tickets will be sold to anyone living outside China as Olympic venues open their doors again.
Restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic at the next Winter Games in February were announced on Wednesday by the International Olympic Committee.
While not imposing a vaccine mandate, organizers in Beijing plan stricter rules than applied at the Tokyo Olympics where vaccination was advised though not demanded within a strict regime of testing.
"Games participants who are not fully vaccinated will have to serve a 21-day quarantine upon arrival in Beijing," the IOC said in a statement.
Olympic athletes can ask to avoid quarantine, the IOC said, for a "justified medical exemption" - a phrase that appeared to exclude ideological objections to vaccines.
It will be the second straight Olympics during the pandemic where families of athletes cannot visit the host country to watch the events.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor