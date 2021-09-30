IPL 2021: SRH vs CSK playing 11, live toss time and head-to-head stats

-
In Match 44 of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who is already out of the playoffs race, at Sharjah cricket ground today. SRH team management has decided to give youngsters the opportunity and the Kane Williamson-led side may bring some changes in its playing 11. Meanwhile, it would be interesting to see whether CSK will bring Dwayne Bravo in its playing 11 or continue to persist with Sam Curran as medium-pace bowling all-rounder in today's match.
2021 IPL points table and team rankings
2021 IPL latest news
CSK vs SRH playing 11 predictions
SRH playing 11 (prpbables): Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.
CSK playing 11 (probables): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore's full schedule and squad here
ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Check Kolkata Knight Riders' full schedule, timings, squad here
SRH vs CSK head to head
- Total Matches played: 15
- CSK won: 11
- SRH won: 4
- No result: 0
- CSK highest score vs SRH: 223
- SRH highest score vs CSK: 192
- CSK lowest score vs SRH: 132
- SRH lowest score vs CSK: 139
Know about Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 match be played?
The SRH vs CSK match is scheduled to take place on September 30, Thursday.
Where will SRH vs CSK match will be played?
The venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings T20 match is Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
What will be the match timings for today’s IPL 2021 match between Chennai and Hyderabad?
The IPL match between the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the CSK vs SRH IPL match live toss take place?
The SRH vs CSK live toss between Kane Williamson and MS Dhoni will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 match live in India?
The SRH vs CSK will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of SRH vs CSK IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sherfane Rutherford, Umran Malik.
