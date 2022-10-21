IOC in discussions with 10 potential hosts for Summer Olympic Games

LATEST NEWS
T20 World Cup: UAE beat Namibia; help Netherlands enter Super 12 stage (ld)
Business Standard

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is in talks with 10 potential candidates to host the Summer Olympic Games, a top IOC official said here on Thursday.

IANS  |  Seoul 

"We are currently working with 10 interested NOCs and regions across four continents," IOC director general Christophe de Kepper said at the Association of National Olympic Committees meeting in Seoul, Xinhua reports.

De Kepper did not identify who those potential bidders are but said the 10 bid projects "are at very different stages and are developing their ambitions according to their own regional or national timelines."

The next three Olympic Games will be held in Paris in 2024, in Los Angeles in 2028 and in Brisbane in 2032.

Countries that have expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics include Egypt, India, Indonesia, Britain and South Korea.

--IANS

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 11:31 IST

