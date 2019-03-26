IPL 2019, DC vs CSK LIVE score: Delhi to give Chennai stiff competition
In head to head comparison, CSK have an edge as they won 12 out of 18 matches while DC won only 6. Check DC vs CSK live score and match commentary here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ferozshah Kotla ground in New Delhi. Over the last 11 editions of IPL, there have not been too many times when DC have gone into a game against CSK with a fair chance of competing. But in today’s match, it will be a battle of equals as both teams are coming into the match after winning their first IPL 2019 match. Delhi Capitals' brilliant display in their opening away game will ensure that DC will have the advantage of home support in their second game. But then, the whole of India is home for MS Dhoni and wherever he goes, the fans follow. In head to head comparison, CSK have an edge as they won 12 out of 18 matches while DC won only 6.
IPL 2019: Match 5, CSK vs DC Live scorecard
IPL 2019, Match 5: CSK vs DC live streaming
CSK vs DC match will start from 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold HD, Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream CSK vs DC 2019 match on Hotstar app and website.
