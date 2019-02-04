IPL 2019, RCB conditioning camp: Domestic players set to undergo Yo-Yo test

Royal Challengers Bangalore have started their preparation for Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019) with five-day conditioning camp under the guidance of chief coach Gary Kristan and bowling coach Ashish Nehra. The camp was primarily joined by eight RCB's domestic players which include Ranji Trophy's top run-getter Milind Kumar, 16-year old Prayas Ray Burman, who got into the limelight after picking 11 wickets in Vijay Hazare Trophy and Shivam Dube, who was grabbed by in IPL auction 2019 for whopping Rs 5 crore.



Eight players have already joined the camp which also includes Uttar Pradesh captain Akshdeep Nath, Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube, talented Delhi batsman and seamer Kulwant Khejroliya, Tamil Nadu's Washington Sundar and Devdutt Paddikal from Karnataka.

The camp is focused on strenuous fitness drills for conditioning and strengthening regimes including yo-yo test under the guidance of their trainers A I Harsha, Evan Speechly and Shravan Kumbagowdana, press note said. The two coaches, Kristen and Nehra will be monitoring the progress of the players and a Yo-Yo test will also be conducted to get a hang of their fitness.



