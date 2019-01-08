IPL 2019 scheduled to be held in India from March 23, schedule out later

The 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in India from March 23.

The decision, which was made by the IPL governing council and the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), came amid speculations that the tournament might get shifted abroad due to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"Based on the preliminary discussions with the appropriate central and state agencies/authorities, it was decided that the 12th edition of the world's most popular and competitive T20 tournament will be scheduled to be played in India," the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.



The detailed schedule of the IPL will be released after consultation with the "appropriate authorities". The CoA will then have detailed discussions with all stakeholders before releasing the schedule, the statement read.