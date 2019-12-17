IPL 2020 auction: Full list of players retained and released by SRH

The Hyderabad franchise of the (IPL), (SRH), have released five of their players from last season, ahead of the auction.

The players released to the auction pool are Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui and SRH have retained 18 players, including youngsters Abhishek Kumar, and Sandeep Sharma.





ALSO READ: IPL 2020 auction: Full list of 332 shortlisted players and their base price

Hyderabad, one of the consistent performers across IPL editions, had made the playoffs and finished fourth in the team standings last season.

Since they have retained 18 players, SRH have no vacant spots to fill. So, they will be entering the auction to recruit substitutes who might come in handy if regulars get injured. They have in their batting line-up and at the top of the order. Skipper and Manish Pandey, who looked in a sublime touch in the recently-concluded Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy, are the backbone of their middle order. And, the bowling department is boosted by Mohammed Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Shahbaz Nadeem.





ALSO READ: IPL 2020 auction: When and where to watch, live streaming details here

Here is the full list of players retained, traded and released by SRH:

Retained players: Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha

Released players: Deepak Hooda, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan

Traded players: None