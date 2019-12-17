IPL 2020 auction: Full list of players retained and released by SRH

JUST IN
One of the consistent performers across IPL editions, Hyderabad had made the playoffs and finished fourth in team standings last season

Sunrisers Hyderabad will miss the services of David Warner in crucial IPL game. Photo: PTI
The Hyderabad franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), have released five of their players from last season, ahead of the IPL 2020 auction.

The players released to the auction pool are Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui and Shakib Al Hasan. SRH have retained 18 players, including youngsters Abhishek Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma.

Hyderabad, one of the consistent performers across IPL editions, had made the playoffs and finished fourth in the team standings last season.

Since they have retained 18 players, SRH have no vacant spots to fill. So, they will be entering the IPL 2020 auction to recruit substitutes who might come in handy if regulars get injured. They have in their batting line-up David Warner and Jonny Bairstow at the top of the order. Skipper Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey, who looked in a sublime touch in the recently-concluded Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy, are the backbone of their middle order. And, the bowling department is boosted by Mohammed Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and Shahbaz Nadeem.

Here is the full list of players retained, traded and released by SRH:

Retained players: Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha

Released players: Deepak Hooda, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan

Traded players: None
