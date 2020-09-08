IPL 2020: Australia's Chris Lynn joins Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi

-
Swashbuckling Australian batsman Chris Lynn arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to join his Mumbai Indians teammates for the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), starting September 19.
Moved out of India due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the IPL 2020 will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.
Mumbai Indians also informed that Kiwi pacer Trent Boult and Australian speedster, James Pattinson, who was signed as a replacement for veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga, had joined the team last week.
The defending champions, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on Chennai Super Kings in the lung opener of the cash-rich T20 league.
|MI FULL SCHEDULE FOR IPL 2020
|DATE
|DAY
|MATCHES
|IST
|UAE
|VENUE
|19-Sep-20
|SAT
|MI vs CSK
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|23-Sep-20
|WED
|KKR vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|28-Sep-20
|MON
|RCB vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|1-Oct-20
|THU
|KXIP vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|4-Oct-20
|SUN
|MI vs SRH
|3:30PM
|2:00PM
|SHARJAH
|6-Oct-20
|TUE
|MI vs RR
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|11-Oct-20
|SUN
|MI vs DC
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|16-Oct-20
|FRI
|MI vs KKR
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|18-Oct-20
|SUN
|MI vs KXIP
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|23-Oct-20
|FRI
|CSK vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|SHARJAH
|25-Oct-20
|SUN
|RR vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|28-Oct-20
|WED
|MI vs RCB
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|31-Oct-20
|SAT
|DC vs MI
|3:30PM
|2:00PM
|DUBAI
|3-Nov-20
|TUE
|SRH vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|SHARJAH