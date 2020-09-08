IPL 2020: Australia's Chris Lynn joins Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi

Swashbuckling Australian batsman arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to join his teammates for the 13th edition of (IPL 2020), starting September 19.

Moved out of India due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

also informed that Kiwi pacer and Australian speedster, James Pattinson, who was signed as a replacement for veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga, had joined the team last week.



Click here to download MI full schedule

The defending champions, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on Chennai Super Kings in the lung opener of the cash-rich T20 league.



Check schedule here: