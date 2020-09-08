JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

England vs Australia: Jos Buttler to miss the third T20I on Tuesday
Business Standard

IPL 2020: Australia's Chris Lynn joins Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi

Moved out of India due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the IPL 2020 will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10

Topics
IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians | Bio-Bubble

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi and Abu Dhabi 

IPL 2020: Australia's Chris Lynn joins Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi
File photo: Last season, Chris Lynn represented Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League.

Swashbuckling Australian batsman Chris Lynn arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to join his Mumbai Indians teammates for the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), starting September 19.

Moved out of India due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the IPL 2020 will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Mumbai Indians also informed that Kiwi pacer Trent Boult and Australian speedster, James Pattinson, who was signed as a replacement for veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga, had joined the team last week.

Click here to download MI IPL 2020 full schedule

The defending champions, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on Chennai Super Kings in the lung opener of the cash-rich T20 league.

Check Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 schedule here:

MI FULL SCHEDULE FOR IPL 2020
DATE DAY MATCHES IST UAE VENUE
19-Sep-20 SAT MI vs CSK 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
23-Sep-20 WED KKR vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
28-Sep-20 MON RCB vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
1-Oct-20 THU KXIP vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
4-Oct-20 SUN MI vs SRH 3:30PM 2:00PM SHARJAH
6-Oct-20 TUE MI vs RR 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
11-Oct-20 SUN MI vs DC 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
16-Oct-20 FRI MI vs KKR 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
18-Oct-20 SUN MI vs KXIP 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
23-Oct-20 FRI CSK vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH
25-Oct-20 SUN RR vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
28-Oct-20 WED MI vs RCB 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
31-Oct-20 SAT DC vs MI 3:30PM 2:00PM DUBAI
3-Nov-20 TUE SRH vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH

First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 18:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY