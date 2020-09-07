IPL 2020: Check Kings XI Punjab full schedule, match timings, venue

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020 in UAE: Check full schedule, venues and match timings here
IPL 2020 bio-bubble: Franchises fret over WAGS, local drivers, hospitality
Governing Council meet: IPL 2020 will have 10 double header matches
No live cricket: Watch top IPL matches on Star Sports at 8 pm everyday
Cricket Australia announces full schedule of 2020-21 summer season
-
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) would expect a change in its fortune under new skipper KL Rahul, when the team will starts its campaign on September 24 against Royal Challenger Bangalore.
KXIP failed to qualify for playoffs in six straight IPL seasons. In IPL 2019, the team finished at the sixth spot on points table, which led the franchise management to change the captain and coaching staff.
The newly appointed captain Rahul said it is the right time for him to lead an IPL side and he is full of confidence.
Check 2020 IPL latest news and updates here
“For any player, this is the way he would have his career to go. At 28, to lead the country or an IPL team is a dream,” Rahul told news daily Times of India.
“I am happy as my career is headed in that direction. I am somebody who’s proactive and always thinking about the game. I’m confident that I have a decent reading of the game and can make good decisions with the support of the team,” he said.
KXIP in IPL 2020 auctions:
In the IPL 2020 auctions, Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell was KXIP’s costliest buy, at Rs 10.75 crore. The other big overseas players that came to the KXIP fold were the England cricket team all-rounder Chris Jordon (Rs 3 crore) and New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham (at base price of Rs 50 lakh).
KXIP will play two afternoon matches (3:30 pm start), and remaining would be evening ones (7:30 pm start).
Click here to download the KXIP scheule in pdf
Check Kings XI Punjab's full schedule, match timings and venues here:
|KXIP FULL SCHEDULE FOR IPL 2020
|DAY
|DATE
|MATCHES
|IST
|UAE
|VENUE
|THU
|24-Sep-20
|KXIP vs RCB
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|SUN
|20-Sep-20
|DC vs KXIP
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|SUN
|27-Sep-20
|RR vs KXIP
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|SHARJAH
|THU
|1-Oct-20
|KXIP vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|SUN
|4-Oct-20
|KXIP vs CSK
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|THU
|8-Oct-20
|SRH vs KXIP
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|SAT
|10-Oct-20
|KXIP vs KKR
|3:30PM
|2:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|THU
|15-Oct-20
|RCB vs KXIP
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|SHARJAH
|SUN
|18-Oct-20
|MI vs KXIP
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|TUE
|20-Oct-20
|KXIP vs DC
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|SAT
|24-Oct-20
|KXIP vs SRH
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|MON
|26-Oct-20
|KKR vs KXIP
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|SHARJAH
|FRI
|30-Oct-20
|KXIP vs RR
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|SUN
|1-Nov-20
|CSK vs KXIP
|3:30PM
|2:00PM
|ABU DHABI