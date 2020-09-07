IPL 2020: Check Kings XI Punjab full schedule, match timings, venue

JUST IN
KXIP failed to qualify for playoffs in 6 straight IPL seasons. In IPL 2019, Punjab finished at the 6th spot, which led the franchise management to change the captain and coaching staff

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The newly appointed captain Rahul said recently it is the right time for him to lead an IPL side and he is full of confidence.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) would expect a change in its fortune under new skipper KL Rahul, when the team will starts its campaign on September 24 against Royal Challenger Bangalore.

KXIP failed to qualify for playoffs in six straight IPL seasons. In IPL 2019, the team finished at the sixth spot on points table, which led the franchise management to change the captain and coaching staff.

The newly appointed captain Rahul said it is the right time for him to lead an IPL side and he is full of confidence.

“For any player, this is the way he would have his career to go. At 28, to lead the country or an IPL team is a dream,” Rahul told news daily Times of India.

“I am happy as my career is headed in that direction. I am somebody who’s proactive and always thinking about the game. I’m confident that I have a decent reading of the game and can make good decisions with the support of the team,” he said.

KXIP in IPL 2020 auctions:

In the IPL 2020 auctions, Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell was KXIP’s costliest buy, at Rs 10.75 crore. The other big overseas players that came to the KXIP fold were the England cricket team all-rounder Chris Jordon (Rs 3 crore) and New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham (at base price of Rs 50 lakh).

KXIP will play two afternoon matches (3:30 pm start), and remaining would be evening ones (7:30 pm start).

Check Kings XI Punjab's full schedule, match timings and venues here:

KXIP FULL SCHEDULE FOR IPL 2020
DAY DATE MATCHES IST UAE VENUE
THU 24-Sep-20 KXIP vs RCB 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
SUN 20-Sep-20 DC vs KXIP 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
SUN 27-Sep-20 RR vs KXIP 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH
THU 1-Oct-20 KXIP vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
SUN 4-Oct-20 KXIP vs CSK 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
THU 8-Oct-20 SRH vs KXIP 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
SAT 10-Oct-20 KXIP vs KKR 3:30PM 2:00PM ABU DHABI
THU 15-Oct-20 RCB vs KXIP 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH
SUN 18-Oct-20 MI vs KXIP 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
TUE 20-Oct-20 KXIP vs DC 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
SAT 24-Oct-20 KXIP vs SRH 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
MON 26-Oct-20 KKR vs KXIP 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH
FRI 30-Oct-20 KXIP vs RR 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
SUN 1-Nov-20 CSK vs KXIP 3:30PM 2:00PM ABU DHABI

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 11:46 IST

