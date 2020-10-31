IPL 2020: Ishan Kishan improving with each game, says MI captain Pollard

-
Ishan Kishan's ability to adapt to the situation of the match is among the qualities helping him improve in every match, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Kieron Pollard said on Saturday.
Kishan's unbeaten 72 took MI to a nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday and assured them a top-two finish.
"Each and every game Ishan is getting better and better. Long may it continue; been able to adapt to different scenarios. Didn't even start at the beginning, then No. 4. He prefers to open, and he's adapting," said Pollard at the Dubai International Stadium.
MI's pace duo Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah were rampant on Saturday and restricted DC to a paltry total of 110/9 wickets.
"Boult was exceptional. That's his strength, bowling with the new ball. He's consistently given us good starts. Bumrah, I kept delaying him, on this track with his angles. He's jumping to bowl in the powerplays, but again I saw today getting those early wickets, and with the spinners getting grip, kept him for the middle overs," said Pollard.
