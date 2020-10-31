IPL 2020: Rohit getting better, will be back soon, assures Kieron Pollard

stand-in captain Kieron Pollard on Saturday informed that regular skipper Rohit Sharma's injured left hamstring is on the mend and he is expected to be back soon for the team.

Rohit sustained a recurrent left hamstring injury during MI's IPL match against Kings Xi Punjab, which also prompted the national selection committee to leave him out of the Australia-bound Indian team.

"Rohit is getting better and hopefully he'll be back soon," Pollard said at the post-match presentation without putting a date on his comeback.

There was a possibility of Rohit returning to action on November 3 during Mumbai Indians' last league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but the match is now inconsequential with the defending champions having ensured a top-two finish after beating Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

"There is a bright chance of Rohit playing in the play-offs. Having ensured a top-two finish, it gives him extra days to get fitter," a source privy to the senior cricketer's injury management told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The stop-gap captain seemed pretty happy after MI's 16 wins from 17 games under his leadership over the years.

"We need to play another couple of good games and get to the final. This isn't supposed to be our year (MI wins trophies in odd years only), but it's been working for us so far," Pollard said cheekily.

MI started with Jayant Yadav in the powerplay and Pollard gave reasons why he delayed bringing Bumrah into the attack.

"We wanted to bowl spinners in the powerplay with some grip on offer," Pollard said.

He also praised Ishan Kishan, who has had some good knocks this IPL.

"Ishan has gotten better in every game, and once he gets going, he's hard to get rid of. He didn't even start (this season), came in the playing XI at No. 4 and then came out to open and just blew us away.

