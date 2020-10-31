IPL 2020: Rohit getting better, will be back soon, assures Kieron Pollard

-
ALSO READ
Suryakumar Yadav's shot-making was perfect, says MI skipper Rohit Sharma
Would love to open for Mumbai if given opportunity: Suryakumar Yadav
IPL 2020, MI Vs SRH Preview: Mumbai Indians have edge against Hyderabad
Suryakumar played a fine innings, says MI teammate Hardik Pandya
In 11th straight season for Mumbai, Kieron Pollard plays 150th IPL game
-
Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Kieron Pollard on Saturday informed that regular skipper Rohit Sharma's injured left hamstring is on the mend and he is expected to be back soon for the team.
Rohit sustained a recurrent left hamstring injury during MI's IPL match against Kings Xi Punjab, which also prompted the national selection committee to leave him out of the Australia-bound Indian team.
"Rohit is getting better and hopefully he'll be back soon," Pollard said at the post-match presentation without putting a date on his comeback.
There was a possibility of Rohit returning to action on November 3 during Mumbai Indians' last league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but the match is now inconsequential with the defending champions having ensured a top-two finish after beating Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.
"There is a bright chance of Rohit playing in the play-offs. Having ensured a top-two finish, it gives him extra days to get fitter," a source privy to the senior cricketer's injury management told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
The stop-gap captain seemed pretty happy after MI's 16 wins from 17 games under his leadership over the years.
"We need to play another couple of good games and get to the final. This isn't supposed to be our year (MI wins trophies in odd years only), but it's been working for us so far," Pollard said cheekily.
MI started with Jayant Yadav in the powerplay and Pollard gave reasons why he delayed bringing Bumrah into the attack.
"We wanted to bowl spinners in the powerplay with some grip on offer," Pollard said.
He also praised Ishan Kishan, who has had some good knocks this IPL.
"Ishan has gotten better in every game, and once he gets going, he's hard to get rid of. He didn't even start (this season), came in the playing XI at No. 4 and then came out to open and just blew us away.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor