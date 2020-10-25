IPL 2020, Match 45: RR vs MI live streaming, match and toss timing details

In match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (RR) will take on (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Rajasthan would look to clinch two points from this match as the race to playoffs has become tough for the side after losing its previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai, on the other hand, would look to consolidate its pole position in the points table.

A loss here would virtually close all doors for Rajasthan to make it into the playoffs. The Steve Smith-led side would have to launch a coordinated attack to defeat a formidable rival.

Here’s all you need to know about Match 45, RR vs MI cricket match:

When will the vs IPL match take place?

The RR vs MI IPL match will be held on October 25, Sunday.

Where will the RR vs MI IPL match be played?

The venue for vs match is Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What will be the timings of the RR vs MI IPL match?

The Match 45 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

At what time RR vs MI toss will take place?

The RR vs MI live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the RR vs MI IPL match live?

The RR vs MI IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between RR vs MI?

You can watch the live streaming of RR vs MI match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.