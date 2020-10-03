IPL 2020: Our top three batsmen need to bat longer, says Steve Smith

-
Rajasthan Royals' skipper Steve Smith praised Mahipal Lomror for his "mature innings" but admitted that the top-order needs to bat longer in order to have a good start.
Opting to bat first, Royals got off to a flyer with Jos Buttler smashing boundaries early in the innings. However, Isuru Udana found an inside edge of Steve Smith's bat and the ball went straight onto his stumps in the third over.
Three balls later, a sharp catch by Devdutt Padikkal in the slips dismissed Buttler. Star batsman Sanju Samson wicket in the next over added insult to an injury as Royals got reduced to 31/3.
Smith admitted that the Royals didn't score enough runs on the board against RCB.
"We could have done a lot better. Didn't get enough runs on the board, it was a good wicket. We couldn't get a partnership together. Jofra bowled exceptionally, our leggies bowled well, but we didn't have enough on the board," said Smith during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.
"Our top 3 should be doing the job a lot more. The last two games it's cost us. We bat quite deep, but our top 3 need to bat longer and get ourselves into the innings," he added.
A late onslaught by Rahul Tewatia and a gutsy knock by Lomror powered Rajasthan Royals to post a total of 154 runs after having a bad start.
"Lomror played nicely under pressure and to get 155, we didn't look like getting that many; he played a mature innings," said Smith.
"Just a few areas which we've to work on and we'll go back and look at those. It was very hot, you come back for a two and takes a bit longer to get your oxygen back," he added.
RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets on the back of opener Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli brilliant knocks.
