JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians full players list, and the salary of each player
Business Standard

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals full players list, and the salary of each player

With the likes of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and all-rounder Ben Stokes already on their side, the franchise made some low-profile buys in IPL 2020 auctions

BS Web Team 

Rajasthan Royals. Photo: PTI
Rajasthan Royals. Photo: PTI

In the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) player auction, Rajasthan Royals bought the most number of players (11), including five uncapped ones. Going into the 2020 season of the T20 extravaganza, Rajasthan Royal now have most bases covered. With the likes of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and all-rounder Ben Stokes already on their side, the franchise made some low-profile buys in Robin Uthappa, David Miller, and Tom Curran — all irregulars for their respective national sides. However, it should be noted that the champion of the inaugural season has always vouched for low-key players to make a big impact.

Check 2020 IPL latest news here

Rajasthan Royals’ most interesting buy this season was Jaydev Unadkat, who, for a third successive time, was first released into the auction poll and then bought by the same team for a lower remuneration amount than the previous season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians full players list, and the salary of each player

Here are the key numbers for Rajasthan Royals after the IPL 2020 auction:

Squad Strength: 25

Overseas players: 8

Players bought in IPL 2020 auctions: 11 [Akash Singh (uncapped), Andrew Tye, Anirudha Joshi (uncapped), Anuj Rawat (uncapped), David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi (uncapped), Oshane Thomas, Robin Uthappa, Tom Curran, Yashasvi Jaiswal (uncapped)]

Purse remaining: Rs 14.95 crore

Full list of Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2020 players, along with their salaries:

Player Team Retained/bought/traded Price (Rs cr) Previous team
Akash Singh (uncapped) RR Bought 0.20 MI
Andrew Tye RR Bought 1.00 SRH
Anirudha Joshi (uncapped) RR Bought 0.20 RR
Ankit Rajpoot RR Traded in 3.00 SRH
Anuj Rawat (uncapped) RR Bought 0.80 KXIP
Ben Stokes RR Retained 12.50 CSK
David Miller RR Bought 0.75 DC
Jaydev Unadkat RR Bought 3.00 SRH
Jofra Archer RR Retained 7.20 KXIP
Jos Buttler RR Retained 4.40 CSK
Kartik Tyagi (uncapped) RR Bought 1.30 RCB
Mahipal Lomror RR Retained 0.20 SRH
Manan Vohra RR Retained 0.20 KKR
Mayank Markande RR Traded in 2.00 CSK
Oshane Thomas RR Bought 0.50 RR
Rahul Tewatia RR Traded in 3.00 DC
Riyan Parag RR Retained 0.20 RR
Robin Uthappa RR Bought 3.00 KKR
Sanju Samson RR Retained 8.00 RR
Shashank Singh RR Retained 0.30 RR
Shreyas Gopal RR Retained 0.20 RR
Steve Smith RR Retained 12.50 RR
Tom Curran RR Bought 1.00 KKR
Varun Aaron RR Retained 2.40 RR
Yashasvi Jaiswal (uncapped) RR Bought 2.40 None

First Published: Tue, January 21 2020. 14:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY