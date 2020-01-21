IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals full players list, and the salary of each player

-
-
In the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) player auction, Rajasthan Royals bought the most number of players (11), including five uncapped ones. Going into the 2020 season of the T20 extravaganza, Rajasthan Royal now have most bases covered. With the likes of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and all-rounder Ben Stokes already on their side, the franchise made some low-profile buys in Robin Uthappa, David Miller, and Tom Curran — all irregulars for their respective national sides. However, it should be noted that the champion of the inaugural season has always vouched for low-key players to make a big impact.
Rajasthan Royals’ most interesting buy this season was Jaydev Unadkat, who, for a third successive time, was first released into the auction poll and then bought by the same team for a lower remuneration amount than the previous season.
Here are the key numbers for Rajasthan Royals after the IPL 2020 auction:
Squad Strength: 25
Overseas players: 8
Players bought in IPL 2020 auctions: 11 [Akash Singh (uncapped), Andrew Tye, Anirudha Joshi (uncapped), Anuj Rawat (uncapped), David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi (uncapped), Oshane Thomas, Robin Uthappa, Tom Curran, Yashasvi Jaiswal (uncapped)]
Purse remaining: Rs 14.95 crore
Full list of Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2020 players, along with their salaries:
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought/traded
|Price (Rs cr)
|Previous team
|Akash Singh (uncapped)
|RR
|Bought
|0.20
|MI
|Andrew Tye
|RR
|Bought
|1.00
|SRH
|Anirudha Joshi (uncapped)
|RR
|Bought
|0.20
|RR
|Ankit Rajpoot
|RR
|Traded in
|3.00
|SRH
|Anuj Rawat (uncapped)
|RR
|Bought
|0.80
|KXIP
|Ben Stokes
|RR
|Retained
|12.50
|CSK
|David Miller
|RR
|Bought
|0.75
|DC
|Jaydev Unadkat
|RR
|Bought
|3.00
|SRH
|Jofra Archer
|RR
|Retained
|7.20
|KXIP
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|Retained
|4.40
|CSK
|Kartik Tyagi (uncapped)
|RR
|Bought
|1.30
|RCB
|Mahipal Lomror
|RR
|Retained
|0.20
|SRH
|Manan Vohra
|RR
|Retained
|0.20
|KKR
|Mayank Markande
|RR
|Traded in
|2.00
|CSK
|Oshane Thomas
|RR
|Bought
|0.50
|RR
|Rahul Tewatia
|RR
|Traded in
|3.00
|DC
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|Retained
|0.20
|RR
|Robin Uthappa
|RR
|Bought
|3.00
|KKR
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|Retained
|8.00
|RR
|Shashank Singh
|RR
|Retained
|0.30
|RR
|Shreyas Gopal
|RR
|Retained
|0.20
|RR
|Steve Smith
|RR
|Retained
|12.50
|RR
|Tom Curran
|RR
|Bought
|1.00
|KKR
|Varun Aaron
|RR
|Retained
|2.40
|RR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal (uncapped)
|RR
|Bought
|2.40
|None