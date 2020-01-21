IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals full players list, and the salary of each player

In the 2020 (IPL 2020) player auction, bought the most number of players (11), including five uncapped ones. Going into the 2020 season of the T20 extravaganza, Rajasthan Royal now have most bases covered. With the likes of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and all-rounder already on their side, the franchise made some low-profile buys in Robin Uthappa, David Miller, and Tom Curran — all irregulars for their respective national sides. However, it should be noted that the champion of the inaugural season has always vouched for low-key players to make a big impact.

Rajasthan Royals’ most interesting buy this season was Jaydev Unadkat, who, for a third successive time, was first released into the auction poll and then bought by the same team for a lower remuneration amount than the previous season.





Here are the key numbers for after the auction:

Squad Strength: 25

Overseas players: 8

Players bought in auctions: 11 [Akash Singh (uncapped), Andrew Tye, Anirudha Joshi (uncapped), Anuj Rawat (uncapped), David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi (uncapped), Oshane Thomas, Robin Uthappa, Tom Curran, Yashasvi Jaiswal (uncapped)]

Purse remaining: Rs 14.95 crore

Full list of Rajasthan Royals’ players, along with their salaries:



