IPL 2020: RCB to leave for Dubai on August 21 with health top of agenda

(RCB) is set to reach Dubai on Friday (August 21) ahead of the (IPL) 2020, slated to begin on September 19.



Also, the team will commence a three-week camp from August 29 with Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson, and Head Coach, Simon Katich.

"RCB team will reach Dubai on August 21 and start a 3-week camp with Indian and International Players in collaboration with Mike Hesson and Simon Katich from August 29 onwards," the franchise said in a statement.

Initially scheduled to start in March, the 2020 edition of the IPL was postponed due to the pandemic. Now, the 13th edition of the IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The franchise said that the players have been training together virtually, following a "world-class fitness regime" and they feel "completely ready" for the tournament.

RCB will kick off this season of the (IPL 2020) in a highly safe, bio-secure environment while fostering a bubble ecosystem that will ensure the psychological, physical and emotional well-being of the squad, a statement from the franchise said on Thursday.



RCB have strengthened the support-staff for this season by recruiting sports psychologist Chaitanya Sridhar and specialist team-doctor in Charles Minz.



RCB's bio-bubble

From a safety perspective, the RCB team has put together very stringent guidelines which are in adherence to the health and safety protocols issued by BCCI. This is to ensure highest levels of safety for the players and staff, the statement added.

These guidelines include testing for Covid-19 at three levels and an advance quarantine of Indian players before they take off for Dubai. The team there will be undergoing six-day isolation and three tests again before entering a bio bubble.

To secure the bubble further, a whole wing is blocked at Waldrof Astoria Dubai Palm exclusively for the team.

Dedicated facilities like gym, team room, lift, separate AC duct and a restaurant will be permanently reserved for exclusive use of the team.

RCB chairman on his teams chances in IPL 2020



On the preparation of the team, Sanjeev Churiwala, RCB Chairman, said: "RCB's biggest strength lies in love and support the team gets from their fans and this is going to be a very different season where there will be no crowds cheering in the stadiums and no fans crowding the streets chanting their wishes."

"Also, the team is going to be isolated in a bio bubble for over two months, making it imperative that we implement all necessary measures for their physical and mental wellbeing. We have always strived to create a culture of excellence at RCB, and in a year like this, it is even more important that we give all the right support to the team so that they can walk into the stadiums roaring as true challengers," he added.

