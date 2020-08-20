IPL 2020: Don't you dare break Covid-19 protocols, BCCI warns players

The cases in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are increasing rapidly -- according to the latest report -- making the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) a little worried about the cricketers, who are reaching the gulf nation for 13th edition of (IPL 2020).



The UAE is scheduled to host the from September 19 and two teams -- and -- have already reached Dubai. Other teams will also be reaching in a couple of days.

A senior BCCI official told news agency IANS that all the players and IPL team owners have been told to take care of themselves. "Strict instructions have been given to all the players, coaching staff, owners and other members. We don't want that because of someone's mistake, others get infected and suffer," the official said.

"UAE will provide all the help needed regarding safety of players (medical or other). The teams' owners have also been asked not to roam here and there freely because cases are no less in that nation. After so many delays, the IPL is going to happen and everybody will have to respect it and be more responsible," he said.



Last month, England fast bowler Jofra Archer was dropped from the playing XI for the second Test against West Indies after it was learned that he had broken the team's bio-secure protocol.

The will be played across three venues in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah till November 10.