IPL 2020: SRH's Rashid Khan picked wickets, conceded less than run-a-ball

Delhi Capitals' (DC) batsmen may have blunted SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Rashid Khan on Sunday night but the leg-spinner has managed to join a select band of bowlers who have picked 15 or more wickets in a single edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and conceded less than run-a-ball.
The Afghanistan bowler finished with 20 wickets and had the season's best economy rate (overall) at 5.37 runs per over.
In fact, Rashid is the first bowler since 2013 IPL to manage an economy rate of under six runs/over and pick 15 or more wickets.
Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner Sunil Narine picked 22 wickets in 2013 and conceded 5.46 runs an over whereas Dale Steyn conceded 5.66 in the same season while picking 19 wickets.
A year before that, in the 2012 season, Narine had taken 24 wickets and conceded just 5.47 runs an over.
Among the others to do this were leg-spinner Rahul Sharma, who picked 16 wickets at an economy rate of 5.46 and pacer Lasith Malinga who bagged 28 wickets at an economy rate of 5.95. Both did it in 2011.
Former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble, now the Kings XI Punjab coach, took 21 wickets at an economy rate of 5.86 in 2009.
