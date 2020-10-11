IPL 2020, SRH vs RR: Manish Pandey completes 3000 runs in IPL today

JUST IN
IPL 2020, Match 27: MI vs DC toss timings, live streaming, telecast details
Manish Pandey was the first Indian player to score a century in Indian Premier league.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Manish Pandey. Photo: PTI
Manish Pandey. Photo: PTI

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) middle-order hard hitting batsman Manish Pandey reached 3,000 runs in Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Manish, who represents Karnataka in the domestic circuit, reached 3,000 runs after reaching 9 run mark against Rajasthan Royals and became the 16th player to reach the milestone in IPL histoy.

Manish Pandey was the first Indian player to score a century in Indian Premier league. In the 2009 edition of IPL, which was played in South Africa, Pandey, who was representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) that the time scored an unbeaten 114 off 73 balls including 10 Fours and 4 Sixes at Centurion against then Deccan Chargers (rechristened to Sunrisers Hyderabad now).

RCB captain Virat Kohli is at the top of IPL’s all-time leading run scorer list followed by Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. Manish Pandey’s IPL teammate and captain David Warner is at the fourth spot on the IPL's all-time batsman list.

In 137 IPL matches, Manish scored 3000 runs at an average of 29.30 and a strike rate of 120.81, including one century and 16 fifties. His best IPL score is 114 not out as of Over 7 during SRH vs RR match

Here are top 20 players in all-time IPL leading run scorer:

POS PLAYER Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli 183 175 28 5635 113 38.33 4285 131.5 5 38 493 197
2 Suresh Raina 193 189 28 5368 100* 33.34 3,914 137.14 1 38 493 194
3 Rohit Sharma 194 189 28 5109 109* 31.73 3,889 131.37 1 38 446 208
4 David Warner 133 133 18 4945 126 43 3,501 141.24 4 46 479 187
5 Shikhar Dhawan 165 164 21 4711 97* 32.94 3,777 124.72 0 37 537 99
6 AB de Villiers 160 148 34 4550 133* 39.91 2,996 151.86 3 35 372 219
7 MS Dhoni 197 176 68 4544 84* 42.07 3,300 137.69 0 23 304 214
8 Chris Gayle 125 124 15 4484 175* 41.13 2,969 151.02 6 28 369 326
9 Robin Uthappa 182 174 17 4444 87 28.3 3,422 129.86 0 24 438 156
10 Gautam Gambhir 154 152 17 4217 93 31.23 3,404 123.88 0 36 491 59
11 Ajinkya Rahane 140 132 16 3820 105* 32.93 3,133 121.92 2 27 404 74
12 Shane Watson 141 137 16 3774 117* 31.19 2,721 138.69 4 21 366 186
13 Dinesh Karthik 188 169 28 3761 97* 26.67 2,892 130.04 0 19 371 103
14 Ambati Rayudu 152 144 25 3451 100* 29 2,744 125.76 1 19 292 123
15 Yusuf Pathan 174 154 44 3204 100 29.12 2,241 142.97 1 13 262 158
16 Manish Pandey 137 127 24 3000 114* 29.12 2,479 121.01 1 16 268 80
17 Kieron Pollard 154 140 43 2918 83 30.08 1,955 149.25 0 15 189 189
18 Brendon McCullum 109 109 5 2880 158* 27.69 2,186 131.74 2 13 293 130
19 Parthiv Patel 139 137 11 2848 81 22.6 2,358 120.78 0 13 365 49
20 Yuvraj Singh 132 126 15 2750 83 24.77 2,120 129.71 0 13 217 149

First Published: Sun, October 11 2020. 16:05 IST

