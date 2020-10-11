IPL 2020, SRH vs RR: Manish Pandey completes 3000 runs in IPL today

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020, SRH vs RR Live score: Kartik strikes, removes Bairstow
IPL 2020 Match 26: SRH vs RR toss results, live telecast, streaming details
IPL 2020, MI vs SRH highlights: Mumbai beats Hyderabad by 34 runs
IPL 2020: SRH vs RR match prediction, playing 11 and head to head details
IPL 2020: Check Sunrisers Hyderabad full schedule, match timings, venue
-
Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) middle-order hard hitting batsman Manish Pandey reached 3,000 runs in Indian Premier League on Sunday.
Manish, who represents Karnataka in the domestic circuit, reached 3,000 runs after reaching 9 run mark against Rajasthan Royals and became the 16th player to reach the milestone in IPL histoy.
Who hold orange and purple cap this season? Check Here
Manish Pandey was the first Indian player to score a century in Indian Premier league. In the 2009 edition of IPL, which was played in South Africa, Pandey, who was representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) that the time scored an unbeaten 114 off 73 balls including 10 Fours and 4 Sixes at Centurion against then Deccan Chargers (rechristened to Sunrisers Hyderabad now).
RCB captain Virat Kohli is at the top of IPL’s all-time leading run scorer list followed by Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. Manish Pandey’s IPL teammate and captain David Warner is at the fourth spot on the IPL's all-time batsman list.
Check IPL live score and match updates here
In 137 IPL matches, Manish scored 3000 runs at an average of 29.30 and a strike rate of 120.81, including one century and 16 fifties. His best IPL score is 114 not out as of Over 7 during SRH vs RR match
Here are top 20 players in all-time IPL leading run scorer:
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|183
|175
|28
|5635
|113
|38.33
|4285
|131.5
|5
|38
|493
|197
|2
|Suresh Raina
|193
|189
|28
|5368
|100*
|33.34
|3,914
|137.14
|1
|38
|493
|194
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|194
|189
|28
|5109
|109*
|31.73
|3,889
|131.37
|1
|38
|446
|208
|4
|David Warner
|133
|133
|18
|4945
|126
|43
|3,501
|141.24
|4
|46
|479
|187
|5
|Shikhar Dhawan
|165
|164
|21
|4711
|97*
|32.94
|3,777
|124.72
|0
|37
|537
|99
|6
|AB de Villiers
|160
|148
|34
|4550
|133*
|39.91
|2,996
|151.86
|3
|35
|372
|219
|7
|MS Dhoni
|197
|176
|68
|4544
|84*
|42.07
|3,300
|137.69
|0
|23
|304
|214
|8
|Chris Gayle
|125
|124
|15
|4484
|175*
|41.13
|2,969
|151.02
|6
|28
|369
|326
|9
|Robin Uthappa
|182
|174
|17
|4444
|87
|28.3
|3,422
|129.86
|0
|24
|438
|156
|10
|Gautam Gambhir
|154
|152
|17
|4217
|93
|31.23
|3,404
|123.88
|0
|36
|491
|59
|11
|Ajinkya Rahane
|140
|132
|16
|3820
|105*
|32.93
|3,133
|121.92
|2
|27
|404
|74
|12
|Shane Watson
|141
|137
|16
|3774
|117*
|31.19
|2,721
|138.69
|4
|21
|366
|186
|13
|Dinesh Karthik
|188
|169
|28
|3761
|97*
|26.67
|2,892
|130.04
|0
|19
|371
|103
|14
|Ambati Rayudu
|152
|144
|25
|3451
|100*
|29
|2,744
|125.76
|1
|19
|292
|123
|15
|Yusuf Pathan
|174
|154
|44
|3204
|100
|29.12
|2,241
|142.97
|1
|13
|262
|158
|16
|Manish Pandey
|137
|127
|24
|3000
|114*
|29.12
|2,479
|121.01
|1
|16
|268
|80
|17
|Kieron Pollard
|154
|140
|43
|2918
|83
|30.08
|1,955
|149.25
|0
|15
|189
|189
|18
|Brendon McCullum
|109
|109
|5
|2880
|158*
|27.69
|2,186
|131.74
|2
|13
|293
|130
|19
|Parthiv Patel
|139
|137
|11
|2848
|81
|22.6
|2,358
|120.78
|0
|13
|365
|49
|20
|Yuvraj Singh
|132
|126
|15
|2750
|83
|24.77
|2,120
|129.71
|0
|13
|217
|149
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor