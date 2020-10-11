IPL 2020, SRH vs RR: Manish Pandey completes 3000 runs in IPL today

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) middle-order hard hitting batsman reached 3,000 runs in on Sunday.



Manish, who represents Karnataka in the domestic circuit, reached 3,000 runs after reaching 9 run mark against and became the 16th player to reach the milestone in IPL histoy.



Who hold orange and purple cap this season? Check Here

was the first Indian player to score a century in In the 2009 edition of IPL, which was played in South Africa, Pandey, who was representing (RCB) that the time scored an unbeaten 114 off 73 balls including 10 Fours and 4 Sixes at Centurion against then Deccan Chargers (rechristened to now).

RCB captain is at the top of IPL’s all-time leading run scorer list followed by Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. Manish Pandey’s IPL teammate and captain David Warner is at the fourth spot on the IPL's all-time batsman list.



Check IPL live score and match updates here

In 137 IPL matches, Manish scored 3000 runs at an average of 29.30 and a strike rate of 120.81, including one century and 16 fifties. His best IPL score is 114 not out as of Over 7 during SRH vs RR match



Here are top 20 players in all-time IPL leading run scorer:



